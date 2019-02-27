Featured
Feds face pressure to act on safer drug supply amid opioid-related deaths
Prescription pills containing oxycodone and acetaminophen are shown in this June 20, 2012 photo. (File/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, February 27, 2019 1:12PM EST
OTTAWA -- The Trudeau government is facing pressure to make safer opioids available to people who use street drugs as overdose deaths continue to increase.
The push is coming from public-health advocates and from at least one Liberal MP from Toronto, Nathaniel Erksine-Smith.
British Columbia's provincial health officer has called for Ottawa to look at the issue of supply, saying B.C. and other parts of the country are grappling with a poisonous street-drug supply that is killing people because they can't tell what's in the drugs they use.
Richard Elliott, the executive director of the Canadian HIV/AIDS Legal Network, said it is necessary to address the toxicity of the drug supply to reduce the number of deaths.
His organization was part of a coalition that pointed to toxicology results from across Canada showing opioids on the illegal market are often contaminated with extra-potent fentanyl.
Health Canada said in a statement that its minister, Ginette Petitpas Taylor, asked officials in the fall to explore options to address the toxic supply.