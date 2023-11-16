Federal offender wanted on Canada-wide warrant could be in Simcoe County

A federal offender wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for breaching her statutory release could be in Simcoe County.

Allannah Wood-Beers is currently serving more than two years for a violent robbery, assault with a weapon, assault with the intention to use force, aggravated assault, robbery and failing to comply with a probation order.

The authorities say the 33-year-old Indigenous woman is known to frequent Orillia, Midland and Barrie.

Wood-Beers is five feet five inches tall with black hair and brown eyes.

She has several tattoos, including a feather on her neck, flowers on her right hand, lettering on her right wrist, a crown, a heart, the letter J on the fingers of her left hand, and Nathan written on her left wrist.

The Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (R.O.P.E.) Squad is asking anyone who has contact with the offender or has information on her whereabouts to contact it at 416-808-5900, 1-866-870-7673 or call 911.

Alternatively, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 to remain anonymous.