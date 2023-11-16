BARRIE
Barrie

    • Federal offender wanted on Canada-wide warrant could be in Simcoe County

    A federal offender wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for breaching her statutory release could be in Simcoe County.

    Allannah Wood-Beers is currently serving more than two years for a violent robbery, assault with a weapon, assault with the intention to use force, aggravated assault, robbery and failing to comply with a probation order.

    The authorities say the 33-year-old Indigenous woman is known to frequent Orillia, Midland and Barrie.

    Wood-Beers is five feet five inches tall with black hair and brown eyes.

    She has several tattoos, including a feather on her neck, flowers on her right hand, lettering on her right wrist, a crown, a heart, the letter J on the fingers of her left hand, and Nathan written on her left wrist.

    The Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (R.O.P.E.) Squad is asking anyone who has contact with the offender or has information on her whereabouts to contact it at 416-808-5900, 1-866-870-7673 or call 911.

    Alternatively, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 to remain anonymous.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Federal court quashes cabinet order underlying single-use plastics ban

    The Federal Court has quashed a cabinet order that listed plastic manufactured items as toxic under Canada's environmental protection law, saying the category was too broad and the government overstepped its constitutional bounds. The decision has implications for the government's ban of some single-use plastic items, including straws, grocery bags and take-out containers.

    Atlantic

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Kitchener

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News