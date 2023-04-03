Federal minister wraps up Simcoe County tour with visit to Barrie mosque

The federal housing minister wrapped up his visit to Simcoe County Monday with a visit to the Barrie Mosque.

Ahmed Hussen, who also serves as the minister of diversity and inclusion, visited the Barrie Mosque, where dozens of people participated in the Iftar programme. According to the mosque, 250 people are part of the program.

While addressing the crowd, Hussen was pitching critical points of the recently passed 2023 federal budget, with many ministers hitting the road to highlight the document during a current recess from the House of Commons.

"Simcoe County is growing by leaps and bounds, and our job as the government of Canada is to support every region of Canada and make sure people are aware of the different programs that are there," Hussen told the crowd.

As part of the event, gatherers were allowed to break their Ramadan fast, with the minister joining in a meal with members from the mosque.