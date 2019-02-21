

Federal Finance Minister Bill Morneau made a stop in Barrie on Thursday at Georgian College.

The minister held a town hall for more than 150 students to voice their concerns on a wide range of provincial issues.

Top of mind for most was the changes to OSAP funding.

“Does the government have any plans for assisting those who no longer access those funding sources,” asked one student.

Morneau condemned the Ontario government’s decisions but stopped short of making any commitments from the federal level.

“If we just take up everything that the provincial governments cut back we will be giving them an incentive to do the things that they’re doing,” he responded.

Health care funding and student grants were also raised by students who hope that their concerns will be included in the next federal budget.

The minister skirted around providing specifics but hinted the budget would include money for skilled training, and address pharmacare issues, plus help make home-buying more affordable for millennials.

Morneau will table his final budget on March 19 before the election.