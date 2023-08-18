Father-son duo behind Canadian flags hung up along Highway 400
Canadian flags across the Canadian Shield outside Parry Sound have caught the eye of drivers on Highway 400 for years. However, no one has ever known who was doing it until now.
Dave House and his father, Ted, started putting the flags on the rock face 15 years ago.
"It was my dad's idea, and when he told me about it, I thought it would be fun, and I'll tag along," says House.
Both proud Canadians say they just wanted to celebrate their country and bring a smile to people's faces.
"I'm proud to be Canadian. I love putting up the flags and knowing other people like them as well, so for me, it's tradition. It's fun. I like doing it with the old man," says House.
The idea came from Dave's dad Ted. He says he came up with the idea to honour his father, uncles and grandmother, who all served Canada in World War Two.
"I'm happy that people like my realities and thousands of others spent their time and their lives to protect us all and to keep us free," says Ted.
The flags must be replaced every two years, fly before the Canada Day long weekend, and stay up through Thanksgiving. The father-son duo takes pictures documenting their work and has caught the attention of many.
"This car pulls over on the highway, and this guy comes out. He gave me an envelope, and he leaves so I open the envelope and there was 50 dollars, and he gave me a note. You have provided many years of happiness and pride to untold thousands of people. That's what he said to me. I was so proud to hear that because we never expected that we just put up flags and put up flags," says Dave.
That mystery man who donated the money to Dave and Ted for their efforts never gave them his name and signed the letter by saying thanks for your dedication to the principle of paying it forward.
Dave still carries a copy of that letter to remind him that people appreciate the small things in life.
