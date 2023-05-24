Ontario man wins $109k with Lotto 6/49 ticket

Most people aren't lucky enough to win a $100,000 lottery prize, but an East Gwillimbury man did it on a Lotto 6/49 quick pick.

William Hamm's win was in Keswick, where he purchased the lotto ticket while buying a pop from the variety store, OLG said in a press release.

"The machine shut down, and everyone in the store went nuts," he said. "When I saw the payout, I was so excited. I shouted, 'Yee-haw!"

The man has purchased lottery tickets for over 30 years.

The father of two plans to add the winnings to his savings, surprise his mother for her birthday and purchase new golf clubs.

"It's going to help with those little everyday things," Hamm said. "The enjoyment I'm going to get out of this is huge."