

Kim Phillips, CTV Barrie





The Ramara Township man who died in a floatplane crash on Monday is being hailed a hero.

Jeff Mavor, his wife and five of their six children were on their private plane when it crashed in a remote area near Huntsville.

Mavor was flying the plane when it went down, killing the 44-year-old father and the family dog. His actions are being credited with saving the lives of his wife and children.

Mavor's wife and children were rescued by The Joint Rescue Coordination Centre (JRCC) Trenton who sent numerous resources to the site to recover the survivors. They were taken to hospital with only minor injuries.

A funeral is being held in Orillia at the First Baptist Church on Wednesday.

A GoFundMe campaign was launched Wednesday to support the Mavor family. As of Thursday, the online fundraiser has reached nearly $20,000 of the $100,000 goal.

The cause of the crash is still being investigated.