A father-daughter duo set out one month ago on an adventure that would take them across Lake Huron.

The pair from Tobermory packed efficiently, bringing only the essentials aboard their custom-made blue wave paddle board. No canoe, or kayak, for these two, nine-year-old Acadia and her dad, Scott Parent, travelled 500 kilometres on a paddle board.

The two completed the last leg of their journey on Thursday afternoon, arriving at Discovery Harbour in Penetanguishene.

Scott Parent says they retraced a Métis migration to the area from Drummond Island in the early 1800s. "Along the south shore of Manitoulin to hit all three bodies of Lake Huron, and then up the east shore of Manitoulin towards Killarney over to the French River Delta area, down the east coast of Georgian Bay."

Their mission, to collect water samples for research. "I'm going to look through a microscope and see if I can find micro-plastic or anything like that," explains Acadia.

They brought water sampling equipment on board and collected dozens of samples from some of the most remote locations on the Bay, places only accessible by paddle board.

"Paddle board was the obvious thing for Great Lakes exploration and Georgian Bay. Just being able to hit remote locations like small islands that are out there," Scott says.

The duo says they were surprised to find small pieces of blue Styrofoam everywhere, the same kind that was used to make floating docks.

"I was shocked to find that much foam and stuff along the beaches. I didn't realize that there were docks that had foam in them," Acadia says.

The water samples will now be analyzed by the Lake Huron Centre for Coastal Conservation.