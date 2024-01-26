Father and son from Simcoe County win over $73,000 with lottery

A father and son from Innisfil who have tried their luck in the lottery together for five years are making plans after winning over $73,000.

Lorne and Charles Macrae struck it big in the Lotto 6/49 September 27, 2023, draw.

Lorne said he found out they had won while checking their tickets at the store.

"I saw the prize amount and asked the clerk to double-check," he said. "It was a nice surprise."

Lorne immediately wanted to share the news with his son.

"I went home to tell Charles, and the next thing I knew, he was taking off to check the ticket again."

The duo plans to invest their winnings, which was exactly $73,147.50.

"We're happy and excited. It's a nice little boost," Lorne concluded.

The winning ticket was purchased at Rexall on Yonge Street in Innisfil.

The next Lotto 6/49 draw is on Saturday, with an estimated $36 million up for grabs.