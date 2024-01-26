BARRIE
Barrie

    • Father and son from Simcoe County win over $73,000 with lottery

    Lorne Macrae and Charles Macrae of Innisfil, Ont., hold their big cheque at the lottery prize centre in Toronto, Ont. (Source: OLG) Lorne Macrae and Charles Macrae of Innisfil, Ont., hold their big cheque at the lottery prize centre in Toronto, Ont. (Source: OLG)
    Share

    A father and son from Innisfil who have tried their luck in the lottery together for five years are making plans after winning over $73,000.

    Lorne and Charles Macrae struck it big in the Lotto 6/49 September 27, 2023, draw.

    Lorne said he found out they had won while checking their tickets at the store.

    "I saw the prize amount and asked the clerk to double-check," he said. "It was a nice surprise."

    Lorne immediately wanted to share the news with his son.

    "I went home to tell Charles, and the next thing I knew, he was taking off to check the ticket again."

    The duo plans to invest their  winnings, which was exactly $73,147.50.

    "We're happy and excited. It's a nice little boost," Lorne concluded.

    The winning ticket was purchased at Rexall on Yonge Street in Innisfil.

    The next Lotto 6/49 draw is on Saturday, with an estimated $36 million up for grabs.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Kitchener

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News