

Paola Loriggio, The Canadian Press





A young father accused of critically injuring his infant daughter and leaving her with severe brain damage has been acquitted after a court found it could not rule out the possibility that the girl had been harmed by her mother.

The man, then 19, was charged with aggravated assault and failing to provide necessaries of life after his then one-month-old baby was taken to hospital on December 27, 2016.

Court documents say the girl continues to show "significant developmental delays and a limited prognosis for recovery."

A medical expert testified at trial that the child had been hit on the head or shaken, or both, but could not pinpoint at what time she was injured, only that her symptoms would have emerged within minutes and worsened with time.

In a decision released last week, Ontario Superior Court Justice Joseph Di Luca says the injuries were inflicted by one of the girl's parents, but based on the evidence, it is not possible to say which one.

A Barrie court heard the baby's father took care of her at his family's home on Boxing Day and brought the child to her mother around noon the following day.