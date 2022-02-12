Fatal workplace accident in Clearview Township

A 28-year-old man has died in a workplace accident in Clearview Township.

Crews were called to Highway 26, near Sideroad 12 and 13 shortly before 10:30 a.m. Saturday.

Police have determined that a dump truck tipped over, trapping the man underneath. The Brampton man was pronounced deceased at the scene.

OPP said the Ontario Ministry of Labour and the Federal Department of Labour are assisting with the investigation.