Provincial Police are investigating after a person was killed in a car fire early Sunday morning.

First responders arrived on scene at McLaughlin Road North near Mayfield Road in Caledon around 3:45 a.m. to find a vehicle engulfed in flames.

Firefighters managed to extinguish the blaze, and discovered human remains inside the vehicle.

The victim’s age and gender have not been released.

It’s not yet clear what caused the vehicle to catch fire, but police say no other vehicles were involved.

McLaughlin Road North in Caledon was closed for the police investigation.