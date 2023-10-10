Fatal two-vehicle collision in Washago, Ont.

A two-vehicle collision took the life of a woman in Washago.

Orillia OPP and emergency crews responded to the crash that occurred north of Hamilton Street, near the community of Washago at 1 p.m. on Monday.

A 30-year-old woman from the Toronto area was transported to an Orillia area hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

County Road 169 was closed for several hours while the OPP's Traffic Management and Enforcement (TIME) team attended to assist with the investigation.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone who may have witnessed or has camera footage of the collision and has not spoken with police is asked to contact the Orillia OPP Detachment at 1-888-310-1122.