BARRIE
    • Fatal train collision in Gravenhurst

    Train tracks are seen in this undated file photo. Train tracks are seen in this undated file photo.

    One person has died in a collision with a train in Gravenhurst.

    CTV News has learned a pickup truck was struck at Jones Road and Winhara Road early Wednesday afternoon.

    There are unconfirmed reports the driver was attempting to cross the tracks when the collision happened.

    Muskoka Paramedic Services deputy chief say no other vehicles were involved.

    Emergency crews are at the scene.

    This is a developing story.

