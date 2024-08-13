Fatal single-vehicle crash in Georgian Bluffs

A Monday morning crash took the life of a 92-year-old driver.

Emergency services were called to Highway 21 in the Georgian Bluffs at about 9:30 a.m., responding to a single-vehicle crash.

Upon arrival, a Muskoka Lakes 92-year-old was taken to a local hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

The 85-year-old passenger, also from Muskoka Lakes, was brought to a trauma centre, suffering from life-threatening injuries.

Police are not identifying the people involved in the collision.

The OPP's Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement (TIME) team is assisting with the investigation.

The road has since been reopened.