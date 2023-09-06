Fatal motorcycle crash in Ramara Township, Ont.

Just before midnight, a young man lost his life in a tragic collision.

Emergency services were dispatched to a crash on Highway 12 and Ramara Road 46 near Brechin Tuesday evening at around 11:30 p.m.

Provincial police say a motorcycle and pick-up truck were involved in a collision.

A 17-year-old Orillia teen was pronounced dead after being transported to a Toronto-area trauma centre.

The OPP Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement (TIME) team, along with coroner, are assisting with the investigation.

The roads in the area were closed until 3:30 a.m. but have since been re-opened.

If you have information that may be helpful, contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online.