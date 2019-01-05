Featured
Fatal head on crash in Ramara
CTV Barrie
Published Saturday, January 5, 2019 7:47PM EST
One man is dead after a head-on-collision in Ramara Township early Saturday morning.
Police responded to the crash on Highway 12 near Sideroad 15, north of Brechin around 2:30 a.m.
Police say a northbound vehicle crossed the highway's centre line and collided with a southbound vehicle.
Thirty-eight-year-old Michael king of Brechin was taken to a hospital but later succumbed to his injuries.
The driver of the other vehicle suffered serious, but non-life threatening injuries and was taken to a Toronto area hospital.
The passenger of the second vehicle suffered minor injuries.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation.