One man is dead after a head-on-collision in Ramara Township early Saturday morning.



Police responded to the crash on Highway 12 near Sideroad 15, north of Brechin around 2:30 a.m.



Police say a northbound vehicle crossed the highway's centre line and collided with a southbound vehicle.



Thirty-eight-year-old Michael king of Brechin was taken to a hospital but later succumbed to his injuries.



The driver of the other vehicle suffered serious, but non-life threatening injuries and was taken to a Toronto area hospital.



The passenger of the second vehicle suffered minor injuries.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.