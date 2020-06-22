BARRIE, ONT. -- A 59-year-old Barrie man has died following a head-on collision in Springwater Township.

Emergency crews attended the scene of the deadly crash on Highway 27 on Monday just south of Elmvale around noon on Monday.

Police say the victim was travelling southbound and collided with a transport truck travelling in the opposite direction between Flos Road 7 and Victoria Road.

The transport truck driver was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

Provincial police closed the road for some time for the investigation.

Highway 27 has since reopened. The investigation continues.