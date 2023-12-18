BARRIE
Barrie

    • Fatal early morning Tay Township crash

    OPP cruiser in this file image OPP cruiser in this file image

    An early Sunday morning crash on Highway 12 west of Gervais Road has claimed the life of a young person in Tay Township.

    Provincial police received a call from a motorist who had witnessed a vehicle leaving the road at excessive speed into a wooded area shortly after midnight on Sunday.

    Emergency services arrived at the scene only to find a 24-year-old Oro-Medonte person dead at the scene.

    Highway 12 was closed for approximately five hours while police assisted technical traffic officers investigating the circumstances that led to the crash.

    A post-mortem will be held at a future date to assist in the cause of death.

