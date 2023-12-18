Fatal early morning Tay Township crash

An early Sunday morning crash on Highway 12 west of Gervais Road has claimed the life of a young person in Tay Township.

Provincial police received a call from a motorist who had witnessed a vehicle leaving the road at excessive speed into a wooded area shortly after midnight on Sunday.

Emergency services arrived at the scene only to find a 24-year-old Oro-Medonte person dead at the scene.

Highway 12 was closed for approximately five hours while police assisted technical traffic officers investigating the circumstances that led to the crash.

A post-mortem will be held at a future date to assist in the cause of death.