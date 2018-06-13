

There have been 25 fatal crashes involving transport trucks so far this year, according to a new report by the OPP.

Provincial police say deadly collisions involving tractor trailers on OPP-patrolled roads are up 25 per cent over last year.

“Poor driving behaviours and moving violations alone account for a large number of transport truck-related crashes every year,” said OPP Deputy Commissioner Brad Blair in a statement.

Police and Ontario’s Ministry of Transportation were pulling big rigs off Highway 400 on Wednesday for inspection. They were ensuring the vehicles were properly maintained and not overloaded.

Luc Bouffard, an instructor with Crossroads Training Academy, suggests more training is needed for all drivers.

"People get complacent when they're spending 10 to 13 hours behind the wheel. I think further training would help for some of the newer and older drivers," says Bouffard.

The OPP are commending truck drivers who are committed to safety.