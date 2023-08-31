Fatal crash under investigation in New Tecumseth

Provincial police say one person has died in a motor vehicle collision in New Tecumseth.

According to OPP it happened Thursday evening in the area of Tottenham Rd. & County Rd. 10 and Concession Rd. 7.

Police tell CTV News one driver died at the scene.

COLLISION: County Rd 1 #NewTecumseh: the road is closed in both directions between Tottenham Rd/County Rd 10 and Concession Rd 7. #OPP on scene. Reopening time unknown. Lengthy closure expected. ^nk pic.twitter.com/lAcLaVPYvI — OPPCommunicationsCR (@OPP_COMM_CR) September 1, 2023

There are few details available. Police expect more information to be released Friday morning.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.