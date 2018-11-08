

CTV Barrie





Emergency crews were at the scene of a serious crash on County Road 92 between County Road 27 and County Road 29 in Elmvale around 7:30pm Thursday night.

Simcoe county paramedics say a man in one of the vehicles was rushed to a local hospital, and was later pronounced dead.

A female passenger was also taken to Georgian Bay general hospital with minor injuries.

They also say, the driver in the second vehicle has suffered critical injuries, and has been airlifted to a hospital.

A section of county road 92 remains closed while police investigate.

There's no word yet on what caused the crash.