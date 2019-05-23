Featured
Fatal crash in Whitchurch-Stouffville
Emergency crews attend the scene of a crash at Bloomington and Kennedy roads on May 23, 2019. (Ron Dhaliwal/CTV News Toronto)
CTV Barrie
Published Thursday, May 23, 2019 4:44PM EDT
One person has died after a crash between a dump-truck and car in Whitchurch-Stouffville.
York Regional Police say the collision happened shortly after 1:15 Thursday afternoon on Bloomington Road east of McCowan Road.
Police say the dump truck collided with a Honda Accord. The driver of the Honda was pronounced dead at the scene.
The dump truck driver was taken to hospital with minor injuries.
Police are continuing to investigate and asking for any witnesses to contact them.