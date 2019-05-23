

CTV Barrie





One person has died after a crash between a dump-truck and car in Whitchurch-Stouffville.

York Regional Police say the collision happened shortly after 1:15 Thursday afternoon on Bloomington Road east of McCowan Road.

Police say the dump truck collided with a Honda Accord. The driver of the Honda was pronounced dead at the scene.

The dump truck driver was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Police are continuing to investigate and asking for any witnesses to contact them.