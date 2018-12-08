Featured
Fatal crash in Midhurst
CTV Barrie
Published Saturday, December 8, 2018 7:21PM EST
A Barrie man is dead and another sent to hospital after single-vehicle crash in Midhurst early Saturday morning.
Members of the Huronia West Detatchment of the Ontario Provincial Police responded to St. Vincent Street shortly after 12:30 a.m.
Police say the car left the road and struck a tree before it rolled on to its roof.
The 20-year-old male passenger was pronounced dead at the scene. The male driver was treated at a nearby hospital with minor injuries.
Police are still investigating the cause of the crash.