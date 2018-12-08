

CTV Barrie





A Barrie man is dead and another sent to hospital after single-vehicle crash in Midhurst early Saturday morning.

Members of the Huronia West Detatchment of the Ontario Provincial Police responded to St. Vincent Street shortly after 12:30 a.m.

Police say the car left the road and struck a tree before it rolled on to its roof.

The 20-year-old male passenger was pronounced dead at the scene. The male driver was treated at a nearby hospital with minor injuries.

Police are still investigating the cause of the crash.