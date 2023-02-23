Fatal crash in Huntsville closes Highway 11

A fatal crash closed roads on Highway 11 in Huntsville for an investigation.

The single-vehicle collision happened Wednesday evening shortly after 9 p.m.

Huntsville police, fire and ambulance arrived at the crash south of Madill Church Road to find a 32-year-old man with life-threatening injuries.

The male succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the hospital.

Highway 11 southbound between Madill Church Road and Stephenson Road 12 was closed for approximately three hours while officers conducted their investigation.

The Traffic Collison Investigation (TCI) team of the OPP attended to assist.

Anyone who may have witnessed this collision or has dashcam footage is asked to contact Huntsville OPP at 705-789-5551 or 1-888-310-1122.