Fatal crash closes Sideroad 10 in Innisfil
South Simcoe Police is investigating a fatal crash on Sideroad 10 in Innisfil, Ont. (South Simcoe Police/ Twitter)
CTV Barrie
Published Monday, June 4, 2018 1:25PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, June 4, 2018 2:57PM EDT
One person is dead, following a crash between a waste disposal truck and another vehicle in Innisfil.
South Simcoe Police say one vehicle was headed north on Sideroad 10 when the collision happened with a southbound vehicle. The crash happened at around 11:30 a.m. on Monday.
One driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The other driver was not injured.
Sideroad 10 is expected to be closed between the 5th and 6th Line for several hours.