

CTV Barrie





One person is dead, following a crash between a waste disposal truck and another vehicle in Innisfil.

South Simcoe Police say one vehicle was headed north on Sideroad 10 when the collision happened with a southbound vehicle. The crash happened at around 11:30 a.m. on Monday.

One driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The other driver was not injured.

Sideroad 10 is expected to be closed between the 5th and 6th Line for several hours.