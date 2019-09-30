Featured
Fatal crash closes Hwy 89 west of Shelburne
Published Monday, September 30, 2019 11:31AM EDT
Provincial police are investigating a fatal collision involving a transport truck and another vehicle this morning in Melancthon Township.
One man in a passenger vehicle was killed in the crash while the transport truck driver's injuries are still being assessed.
A section of Highway 89 between the 4th and 5th line west of Shelburne will be closed for several hours.
Police are encouraging witnesses to the crash to contact them.
We will have more details as they become available.