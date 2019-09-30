Provincial police are investigating a fatal collision involving a transport truck and another vehicle this morning in Melancthon Township.

One man in a passenger vehicle was killed in the crash while the transport truck driver's injuries are still being assessed.

A section of Highway 89 between the 4th and 5th line west of Shelburne will be closed for several hours.

Police are encouraging witnesses to the crash to contact them.

