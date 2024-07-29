BARRIE
Barrie

    • Fatal crash closes Highway 400 at Highway 88

    OPP in this undated file image. OPP in this undated file image.
    Share

    A motorcyclist is dead after an early-morning crash on Highway 400.

    All lanes of Highway 400 northbound at Highway 88 in Innisfil are closed due to a collision between a motorcycle and a pickup truck at around 6 a.m.

    The motorcycle rider was pronounced deceased at the scene.

    OPP are investigating the incident and expect the highway to be closed for several hours.

    OPP are asking people to not turn around on the highway, not to reverse up the ramp,or drive on the shoulders.

    OPP suggest drivers take Line 5 ramp to exit the highway.

    Police are also asking anyone with dash cam footage to call the Aurora OPP at 905-841-5777.

    They expect the highway to be closed until approximately 11 a.m.

     

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Here are some things dentists say you should never do

    It's easy to overlook, neglect and even abuse our teeth, and while a broken bone can heal over time, a damaged tooth can't. CTVNews.ca spoke with a dentist and a professor of dentistry to find out which bad dental habits to avoid for a healthy smile. Here is their best advice.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News