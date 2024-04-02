BARRIE
Barrie

    • Fatal collision under investigation in downtown Barrie

    Police and emergency services attend the scene of a fatal pedestrian collision in downtown Barrie, Ont., on Tues., April 2, 2024. (CTV News/Mike Arsalides) Police and emergency services attend the scene of a fatal pedestrian collision in downtown Barrie, Ont., on Tues., April 2, 2024. (CTV News/Mike Arsalides)
    Share

    Police in downtown Barrie are investigating a fatal collision involving a pedestrian and a construction vehicle late Tuesday morning.

    According to police, the vehicle was dropping off a bin at a condo construction site on Mary Street near the bus terminal when the incident occurred.

    The pedestrian, a female whose identity has not been provided, was crossing the street when she was struck.

    The driver was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

    Police have closed Mary Street indefinitely between Dunlop and Simcoe Streets for the investigation.

    Police say the Ministry of Labour has been notified.

    Transit officials are working to keep buses moving at the terminal. Police say the public can access the terminal from the south platform.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    • 'Total loss' house fire in Lucan

      About 40-50 personnel responded to the fire that started in the basement at 5618 Clandeboye Drive in Lucan while the resident had gone out for coffee.

    • Salt mine security guards on strike

      In Goderich Tuesday morning, 15 security guards that work at the salt mine are on strike. Members of Local 9597-34 of the United Steel Workers union hit the picket line on April 1 at 12:45 a.m.

    Windsor

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News