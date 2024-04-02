Fatal collision under investigation in downtown Barrie

Police in downtown Barrie are investigating a fatal collision involving a pedestrian and a construction vehicle late Tuesday morning.

According to police, the vehicle was dropping off a bin at a condo construction site on Mary Street near the bus terminal when the incident occurred.

The pedestrian, a female whose identity has not been provided, was crossing the street when she was struck.

The driver was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

Police have closed Mary Street indefinitely between Dunlop and Simcoe Streets for the investigation.

Police say the Ministry of Labour has been notified.

Transit officials are working to keep buses moving at the terminal. Police say the public can access the terminal from the south platform.