Fatal collision near Collingwood claims one life:OPP
Published Monday, January 18, 2021 10:00AM EST Last Updated Monday, January 18, 2021 12:22PM EST
Highway 26 near Grey County Road 19, on Mon., Jan. 18, 2021. (Roger Klein/CTV News)
BARRIE -- One person has been killed in a two-vehicle crash near Collingwood.
The OPP say the crash happened along Highway 26 near Grey County Road 19 Monday before 8:00 a.m.
The intersection is closed while OPP Technical Collision Investigators piece together what happened.
Road conditions were slippery at the time, and investigators will work to determine if that was a contributing factor in the crash.
