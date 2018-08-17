Featured
Fatal collision in Peterborough
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, August 17, 2018 11:22AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, August 17, 2018 1:36PM EDT
Provincial police say a 58-year-old man from eastern Ontario is dead after a single-vehicle collision in Peterborough.
They say the crash happened a little after 12 a.m. Thursday.
Police say a car lost control, left the roadway and went into a ditch.
The man who died has been identified as Terrance Ford of Douro-Dummer Township, about 35 kilometres north of Peterborough.
Police say the cause of the collision is still under investigation.
