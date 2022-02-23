Fatal collision in Penetanguishene

Simcoe County paramedics have confirmed one man has died following a collision in Penetanguishene.

South Georgian Bay OPP, fire and paramedics responded to a two-vehicle crash on Thompsons Road near Robert Street East at around 8:15 a.m. on Wednesday.

Paramedics say no one else was transported to hospital.

OPP tweeted the road closure at 8:49 a.m. saying a serious collision investigation is underway and the road will be closed for several hours.

#SGBOPP at a serious collision investigation at Thompson Road in @penetanguishene. Road will be closed for several hours. Further info to follow ^achttps://t.co/1IWWbvRraF — OPP Central Region (@OPP_CR) February 23, 2022

