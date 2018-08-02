

One person has died in a two-vehicle collision in Oro-Medonte early Thursday morning, police says.

Several emergency crews, including Ornge, attended the scene around 6 a.m. on Line 9 south between Ridge Road East and Lakeshore Road East.

Police have closed the road for the investigation. They expect it will remain closed for up to five hours.

The other driver was uninjured.

We will provide more details as they become available.