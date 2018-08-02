

CTV Barrie





An Oro-Medonte man has died in a two-vehicle collision early Thursday morning.

Several emergency crews, including Ornge, attended the scene in Oro-Medonte around 6 a.m. on Line 9 south between Ridge Road East and Lakeshore Road East.

Officials say 41-year-old Michael Sampson was pronounced dead at the scene.

The road was closed for the police investigation. It has since been reopened.

The other driver was uninjured.