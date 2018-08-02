Featured
Fatal collision in Oro-Medonte
Ornge lands in Oro-Medonte, Ont. at the scene of a fatal collision on Thursday, August 2, 2018.
CTV Barrie
Published Thursday, August 2, 2018 11:37AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, August 2, 2018 4:28PM EDT
An Oro-Medonte man has died in a two-vehicle collision early Thursday morning.
Several emergency crews, including Ornge, attended the scene in Oro-Medonte around 6 a.m. on Line 9 south between Ridge Road East and Lakeshore Road East.
Officials say 41-year-old Michael Sampson was pronounced dead at the scene.
The road was closed for the police investigation. It has since been reopened.
The other driver was uninjured.