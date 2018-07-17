Featured
Fatal collision in East Gwillimbury
CTV Barrie
Published Tuesday, July 17, 2018 7:19PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, July 17, 2018 7:21PM EDT
Police are investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcycle and pickup truck in East Gwillimbury.
The driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say the driver of the truck was taken to hospital with minor injuries.
Police are asking anyone with information or dashcam video to contact them.
York Regional Police say Bathurst Street will remain closed at Graham Street for several hours for the investigation.
ROAD CLOSURE: Bathurst Street is closed at Graham Sideroad for fatal collision investigation in East Gwillimbury. Please avoid the area. #YRP— York Regional Police (@YRP) July 17, 2018