BARRIE, ONT. -- Highway 9 is closed in both directions between 10 Concession and Town Line Road due to a fatal head-on-collision, according to OPP.

Police said a delivery truck was travelling eastbound on Highway 9 in Caledon before drifting into the westbound lanes colliding with a pickup truck at around 8:00 a.m. on Monday.

Police said the 56-year-old delivery truck driver from Barrie was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the OPP, the 21-year-old pick-up truck driver from Wasaga Beach suffered minor injuries.

Aurora OPP and Technical Traffic Collision officers are now investigating.

Police said Highway 9 will be closed for several more hours.