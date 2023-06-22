Fatal car crash in Coldwater causes power outage

A man is dead after his vehicle struck a power pole Wednesday.

Orillia provincial police were called to Vasey Road in Coldwater at about 9:30 p.m.

Emergency services and the hydro company arrived on scene and found a serious crash, as well as damage to the pole and power lines.

Power to the immediate area was shut down.

The 38-year-old driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

The OPP’s Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement team along with the coroner’s office are assisting with the investigation.

The area has since been re-opened.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).