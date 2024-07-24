BARRIE
Barrie

    • Fatal ATV incident in Ramara Twp.

    A police car looks over an ATV in Ramara Twp. Mon. July 22, 2024 (Source: OPP) A police car looks over an ATV in Ramara Twp. Mon. July 22, 2024 (Source: OPP)
    Share

    A man is dead after a fatal ATV incident.

    Emergency services were summoned to a private property on Concession Road A in Ramara Township on Monday before 8 a.m.

    When they arrived, they found a man lying on the ground next to an all-terrain vehicle.

    The 31-year-old Ramara man was pronounced dead at the scene.

    The OPP Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement (TIME) Team and the Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario are assisting with the investigation.

    If you have information contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Laws that could get Canadians in trouble in tourism hotspots

    There are some laws in popular tourist destinations around the world that could land Canadian travellers in mild-to-serious trouble if they're not careful. Don't let these local laws land you in hot water during your next vacation abroad.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News