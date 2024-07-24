Fatal ATV incident in Ramara Twp.

A man is dead after a fatal ATV incident.

Emergency services were summoned to a private property on Concession Road A in Ramara Township on Monday before 8 a.m.

When they arrived, they found a man lying on the ground next to an all-terrain vehicle.

The 31-year-old Ramara man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The OPP Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement (TIME) Team and the Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario are assisting with the investigation.

If you have information contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).