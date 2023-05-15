Farmers' market returns to Collingwood in time for May long weekend

Vendors are busy preparing for the return of the popular farmers' market in downtown Collingwood.

This weekend marks the 20th anniversary season of the Collingwood Downtown Farmers' Market, with baked goods, handcrafted items, fresh-picked produce, naturally-raised meats, and representation from area wineries, distilleries, and craft breweries.

The Collingwood Downtown BIA owns and operates the farmers' market, which only features produce grown within 100 miles.

"It's a wonderful opportunity for retailers, food service and other businesses that are located downtown to promote their trade and allow visitors at the market to get a sample of the wonderful things our downtown has to offer," a release issued by the BIA stated on Monday.

The farmers' market will be open every Saturday until Thanksgiving from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the municipal parking lot at the corner of Second and Pine Streets.