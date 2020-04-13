BARRIE -- Farmers have been tasked with finding creative ways to deliver fresh food to tables now that Farmers Markets have been closed because of COVID-19.

Not knowing when markets may reopen, Bell Roots Farm and Bulbs of Fire Garlic in Tiny Township are teaming up to bring fresh produce right to the doors of those in North Simcoe.

"People have changed their ways of shopping, so we jumped and created a model that has already been put in place by Amazon and other giants," explains farmer Evan Maurice.

Maurice says the new project, dubbed Farm2Door, is going to allow people to order online and have it delivered the next day.

Five producers are on board with the program that delivers everything from vegetables, cheese, garlic, bread, and meats.

Maurice says it's a good option for those who typically rely on Farmers Markets for produce and for those who have never been "because this is a new venture."

The Farm2Door program delivers to Tay Township, Midland, Tiny Township and Penetanguishene.

