Barrie's general committee gave initial approval on Monday to transit changes that will see fares increase to help future expansion.

Student and adult fares will increase from $3 to $3.25, monthly passes will go up a buck to $87, and for seniors, it’s a 50-cent increase.

The transit overhaul will also scrap the six-use ride ticket but keep the ten-use ride ticket.

The jump in fares is expected to increase the transit system’s revenue by more than $107,000 in the first year. The last fare hike was in 2013.

Mayor Jeff Lehman says the money has to come from somewhere to cover the current operating costs.

“The costs of the system do go up from year to year, and if we don’t pay for the costs of those services through fares, then we have to replace that with taxpayer funding.”

The overhaul still has to be ratified at the next meeting.

If approved, there will be some incentives for transit riders.

Kids up to 12 years of age will ride for free, right now only children five and under can enjoy the free ride. And in June, seniors will also ride free to mark Senior’s Month.

The changes won’t be in effect until Nov. 1 and city staff says it doesn’t anticipate another fare hike until at least 2023.