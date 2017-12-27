

CTV Barrie





The grieving family of a Shelburne teen is searching for answers after a deadly crash on Christmas Day.

Cindy Savard, the mother of Erin Eidt, says an autopsy has been conducted on her daughter’s body, but they still haven't been able to see her.

"I couldn't be more proud of her. She will be missed by many! Things really do happen in a blink of an eye; too soon for such a strong, thriving young lady. My daughter, my best friend, my heart," she said in a statement to CTV Barrie.

The 17-year-old girl was driving home from her mother's house in Arthur, when police say her car crossed the centre line on County Road 109 near Grand Valley. Her vehicle was side-swiped by a pickup truck.

Eidt was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators are trying to determine what caused the crash, but the OPP say neither alcohol, nor distracted driving are being considered as possible factors.

The two people inside the pickup truck are expected to recover.