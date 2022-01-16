Family searches for dog missing in the aftermath of a Tay Township crash

A family's dog has gone missing following a crash in Tay Township.

Emergency crews were called to the southbound lanes of Highway 400 near Highway 12 Sunday afternoon after a vehicle rolled into the ditch.

Injuries and the cause of the crash are unknown at this time.

Police say that a large, white female sheepdog escaped from the vehicle and ran away.

The large dog responds to the name 'Cassidy.'

Anyone who has seen the dog is encouraged to contact police.