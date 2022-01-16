Family searches for dog missing in the aftermath of a Tay Township crash
Ontario Provincial Police cruiser - FILE IMAGE (OPP_CR)
A family's dog has gone missing following a crash in Tay Township.
Emergency crews were called to the southbound lanes of Highway 400 near Highway 12 Sunday afternoon after a vehicle rolled into the ditch.
Injuries and the cause of the crash are unknown at this time.
Police say that a large, white female sheepdog escaped from the vehicle and ran away.
The large dog responds to the name 'Cassidy.'
Anyone who has seen the dog is encouraged to contact police.