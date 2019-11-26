Muskoka Timber Mills has risen from the ashes.

The family-run company in Bracebridge is back to business four months after a devastating fire, which lasted for 24 hours and caused $10-million in damage, nearly burned everything to the ground.

Owner Rick Singor has been in the business for 28 years. He says he's grateful the community rallied around him and his family in their time of need.

"We've been super, super blessed. It's almost like a miracle," he says. "The first eight weeks was mayhem, but then we found our footing and slowly but surely we sort of got ourselves back on the ground."

Singor says milling, moulding and painting facilities are operating at 100 percent, though several parts of the business need to be rebuilt. Forty workers have returned to the job.

"For our employees, there's money in their bank accounts. They can go out and take care of their kids and their families. For our community, we got the support from local businesses. It's just all-around a really positive thing," Singor says.

"People came out of the word-work to offer us free services, contractors came out and said 'Look, we're busy, but we're going to make time available to you.' Suppliers bent over backwards to make sure we had stuff quicker than normal."

The business was forced to lay off 10 employees when a major facility was lost. The community quickly came to the rescue, finding work for those affected in construction and contracting.

"We put a list together of who they could reach out to and some contacts that they could find work immediately," says Singor's son-in-law Kevin Rainey who says the fire started in the sawmill.

"It was certainly devastating to watch. You think how material things are and how quickly things can be taken."

Ed Haney has worked at Muskoka Timber Mills for 15 years.

"To see it go down the way it did was a real shame," he says. "We all work together great, and we're all very pleased the way things have come together."

Singor says there's still more to be done. The business is carrying on, thankful for the community's support.

With one month until the holidays, Singor says Christmas came early for him and his family.