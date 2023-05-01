Family pets die in Essa Township house fire

Nottawasaga Ontario Provincial Police and Essa Fire attended a house fire on 30th Sideroad in Essa Township early Monday morning.

Essa Fire confirmed three people were home at the time, including one adult and two children, all safely evacuated.

However, two family dogs, including an eight-month-old puppy, died in the fire.

Flames were still in the Utopia residence when firefighters arrived, and the fire took roughly half an hour to put out.

The cost of damage is estimated to be around $600,000.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but officials say it will likely be undetermined due to the extent of smoke, fire and water damage.

Officials say the fire is not considered suspicious.