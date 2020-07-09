BARRIE, ONT. -- A pet dog has died in a house fire in Midland on Thursday afternoon.

The extreme heat made battling the flames a challenge for crews at the Sixth Street residence.

"This heat and humidity, certainly when you can imagine wearing the gear and all your protective equipment, plus being in the heat of the fire, it's very draining, so we were cycling firefighters through into rehab," said Midland Fire Chief Paul Ryan.

Firefighters broke through the front windows of the home on the first and second floors to attack the blaze.

No other injuries were reported. No one was home at the time.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.