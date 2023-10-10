Barrie

    • Family pet dies in Essa Township house fire that caused $800K in damage

    A fire damages a house on the 9th Line in Essa Township on Tues., Oct. 10, 2023. (Courtesy: Essa Fire Department) A fire damages a house on the 9th Line in Essa Township on Tues., Oct. 10, 2023. (Courtesy: Essa Fire Department)

    A house fire in Essa Township that caused roughly $800,000 in damages took emergency crews several hours to get under control and claimed the life of a family pet.

    The fire broke out at the house on 9th Line in Cookstown near Highway 89 late Tuesday morning and was "wind-driven," said Essa Township Fire Chief Doug Burgin.

    While no injuries were reported, the fire chief tells CTV News a dog died in the fire.

    He added that the Ontario Fire Marshal was notified but likely won't be attending to investigate.

    While the cause of the fire is under investigation, it isn't considered suspicious.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    DEVELOPING

    DEVELOPING Live updates following Hamas attack in Israel

    On Day 4 of the latest Israel-Palestinian war, many countries are grappling with missing and killed nationals in the latest Israel-Palestinian war that has already claimed at least 1,900 lives, and is only expected to escalate.

    BREAKING

    BREAKING RCMP launches investigation into Ontario's Greenbelt scandal

    The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) is investigating the Ontario government's decision to open up parts of the Greenbelt for development. A spokesperson confirmed the news with CTV News Toronto Tuesday afternoon.

    Atlantic

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Kitchener

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News