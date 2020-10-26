BARRIE, ONT. -- South Simcoe Police released a picture of 15-year-old Siem Zerezghi in a pair of grey track pants that police say he was wearing when he went missing a week ago in Bradford.

Police obtained security camera video during their extensive canvassing of the area, which also updated the timeline of Siem's disappearance, showing the teen heading north on Longview Avenue in Bradford at 7:45 a.m. on Saturday.

Investigators are urging residents to check their security footage for anything that could assist in the case.

South Simcoe Police set up an evidence portal where the public can upload video and images that could help bring Siem home.

Beyond that, police are appealing to residents to check their properties extensively for the boy.

"What we are asking is if you have a piece of property here in Bradford, can you search your property, search your out-buildings, maybe a boat, a trailer, or something on the property. Have a look," said Sgt. Dave Phillips.

The OPP helicopter joined in the search for Siem Thursday evening, and police say they will be back out Friday morning.

UPDATE#1 OCT. 29/20 SEARCH FOR MISSING YOUTH: Here is Acting Staff Sgt. Dave Phillips from the morning media briefing. We were joined by Fire Chief @ChiefRaeburn as members of his team are volunteering in the search efforts today. @BWG_Fire @Innisfil_FIRE @yrp @OPP_CR #FindSiem pic.twitter.com/9JfYBtL9rW — South Simcoe Police (@SouthSimcoePS) October 29, 2020

Siem and his family moved to the area two years ago.

Phillips said he likes to play Fortnite online and are urging gamers to pay close attention.

"If you're a fellow gamer or something like that, that interacts with Siem online, or something like that, we'd love to hear from you," Phillips added.

His father and sister issued an emotional plea Thursday afternoon.

"We are worried about you. We love you and we miss you. Please come home." Family of missing #Bradford teen Siem Zerezghi makes emotional plea. Older sister Ruta Zerezghi and father Andmariam Hailemichael speak to media. #FindSiem #missing pic.twitter.com/d364VbDLOS — South Simcoe Police (@SouthSimcoePS) October 29, 2020

Siem is a black male, five feet 11 inches tall with a thin build, short buzzed hair, brown eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information is urged to call South Simcoe Police Service at 905-775-3311, 705-436-2141, or contact Crime Stoppers.