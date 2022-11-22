Family of four escapes devastating house fire

A quick spreading fire destroyed a home in Everett Tuesday.

Officials say four people, including two children, woke to smoke alarms shortly before 5:30 a.m. at Deer Lane near 17 Sideroad when flames appeared to have broken out in the garage.

"It was a rapidly moving fire and was spreading to the main structure when firefighters arrived," said Adjala Tosorontio Fire Chief Darryl Bailey.

All four occupants escaped the home safely before the blaze spread.

Mutual aid assistance was called for and New Tecumseth, Essa and Rosemont fire stations quickly responded to the call for help.

Tankers were repeatedly sent to retrieve water from a nearby source.

The Ontario Fire Marshal's office was called to investigate the scene but will not attend because officials say it's not considered suspicious.

The damage is estimated to be about $800,000.