Family of four escapes devastating house fire

An early morning garage fire destroyed a home in Everett Nov. 22, 2022 (Credit Adjala-Tosorontio Fire). An early morning garage fire destroyed a home in Everett Nov. 22, 2022 (Credit Adjala-Tosorontio Fire).

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

London

Northern Ontario

Windsor

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver