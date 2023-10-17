Barrie

    • Family of 7 displaced after fire ignites in child's closet

    A fire destroys a child's bedroom in Port Carling, Ont., on Sun. Oct. 15, 2023 (Source: Muskoka Lakes Fire Department) A fire destroys a child's bedroom in Port Carling, Ont., on Sun. Oct. 15, 2023 (Source: Muskoka Lakes Fire Department)

    A room gutted by fire has left a large family displaced.

    Muskoka Lakes Fire Department was called to a home on Scarcliffe Road in Port Carling on Sunday at 4 p.m.

    Firefighters from Port Carling, Milford Bay and Glen Orchard were able to contain the fire to the bedroom.

    Officials say the fire started in materials in the closet.

    There were no injuries. However seven people have been displaced.

    Damage is estimated at approximately $20,000.

    The investigation is ongoing.

